Question for the board about Alfano...

BadgerPerko

Jun 16, 2013
Talent wise I would absolutely take him - he's obviously got raw gifts that can't be taught, but you've gotta wonder about his head, and the fact that he couldn't even see the field at Colorado, who need a lot of help on D, is a major red flag. As a Badger fan I'd probably take him because we need DL depth, and I think he'd actually make a very good 3-4 end
 
Wdrkb

Wdrkb

Jan 6, 2017
Depends on his off field issues. Hell no if they have anything to do with sexual misconduct or dating/domestic violence. Other problems - we can discuss the pros/cons.
 
kjb32812

kjb32812

Dec 25, 2008
There have been rumors about the kid for four years. Hope he gets it together but it doesn't seem likely.
 
kjb32812

kjb32812

Dec 25, 2008
MFarrell said:
it seems doubtful
Agree. Our guys did a pretty good job of spinning it that Alfano simply backed off PSU...and that's not like Ryan at all...but some PMs from non BWI guys said that wasn't the case.
 
CRBuff

Sep 14, 2012
He has a serious physical condition that he’s trying to get under control. He’s a very long way from being in playing shape. CU provided lots of support, etc., but didn’t look like he would see the field any time soon. Not sure why he even entered the portal, he seemed to like Colorado, but unlikely he would play this year at all. He and the coaches may have discussed his moving on.
 
MFarrell

MFarrell

Jan 2, 2001
CRBuff said:
He has a serious physical condition that he’s trying to get under control. He’s a very long way from being in playing shape. CU provided lots of support, etc., but didn’t look like he would see the field any time soon. Not sure why he even entered the portal, he seemed to like Colorado, but unlikely he would play this year at all. He and the coaches may have discussed his moving on.
He had off field issues in high school as well and perhaps the hype of being ranked so high plays into this as well?
 
funkbott

Oct 18, 2014
MFarrell said:
He had off field issues in high school as well and perhaps the hype of being ranked so high plays into this as well?
Well you guys were the ones that had a boner for him and moved him up continuously through all the rankings updates....
 
funkbott

Oct 18, 2014
kjb32812 said:
Agree. Our guys did a pretty good job of spinning it that Alfano simply backed off PSU...and that's not like Ryan at all...but some PMs from non BWI guys said that wasn't the case.
Yeah, because Penn St totally would’ve gotten his commitment over Bama had they not “backed off” 🙄
 
kjb32812

kjb32812

Dec 25, 2008
funkbott said:
Yeah, because Penn St totally would’ve gotten his commitment over Bama had they not “backed off” 🙄
Calm down. I have no idea what the truth is but the PMs I received certainly weren't in line with what was posted on tHB. When other players parents...who have seemingly respectable kids...allegedly say their kid ain't attending if Alfano is, there must be some type of issues going on. His history after that doesn't suggest those alleged comments weren't true.

See me posting anything similar regarding Fitzpatrick or Metchie? Nope.
 
MFarrell

MFarrell

Jan 2, 2001
kjb32812 said:
Calm down. I have no idea what the truth is but the PMs I received certainly weren't in line with what was posted on tHB. When other players parents...who have seemingly respectable kids...allegedly say their kid ain't attending if Alfano is, there must be some type of issues going on. His history after that doesn't suggest those alleged comments weren't true.

See me posting anything similar regarding Fitzpatrick or Metchie? Nope.
would not surprise me if PSU backed off, the kid has a ton of trouble in HS and was at I think 3 different schools.
 
kjb32812

kjb32812

Dec 25, 2008
MFarrell said:
would not surprise me if PSU backed off, the kid has a ton of trouble in HS and was at I think 3 different schools.
Again, it is hard to ever tell what the real story is. That being said, I've never seen Ryan not shoot people straight whether they like it or not. At the same time, he is beyond respectful to kids...he just doesn't provide complete cover. He'll just say something like, "X may have some work to do in the classroom," or, "PSU may have some off the field concerns here and backing away." He won't go into details, which I think is great.

The only other time I've seen Ryan provide comments that weren't in tune with rumors I heard was with Khaleke. The rumors I heard were pretty far fetched though and actually had very little to do with the kid himself...meaning he didn't do anything wrong.
 
