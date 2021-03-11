Question for the board about Alfano...

MFarrell said: would not surprise me if PSU backed off, the kid has a ton of trouble in HS and was at I think 3 different schools. Click to expand...

Again, it is hard to ever tell what the real story is. That being said, I've never seen Ryan not shoot people straight whether they like it or not. At the same time, he is beyond respectful to kids...he just doesn't provide complete cover. He'll just say something like, "X may have some work to do in the classroom," or, "PSU may have some off the field concerns here and backing away." He won't go into details, which I think is great.The only other time I've seen Ryan provide comments that weren't in tune with rumors I heard was with Khaleke. The rumors I heard were pretty far fetched though and actually had very little to do with the kid himself...meaning he didn't do anything wrong.