Question for the board about Alfano...

If you were a lower end Power Five school would you take a chance on him?
Texas Tech seems to be very very interested. I wonder if Lubbock would be good for him.Purdue could use help at DT in the now and needs a better pass rush, but if I was Brohm I would pass. Two schools in two years...yikes
it seems doubtfulThere have been rumors about the kid for four years. Hope he gets it together but it doesn't seem likely.
He had off field issues in high school as well and perhaps the hype of being ranked so high plays into this as well?He has a serious physical condition that he’s trying to get under control. He’s a very long way from being in playing shape. CU provided lots of support, etc., but didn’t look like he would see the field any time soon. Not sure why he even entered the portal, he seemed to like Colorado, but unlikely he would play this year at all. He and the coaches may have discussed his moving on.
Well you guys were the ones that had a boner for him and moved him up continuously through all the rankings updates....He had off field issues in high school as well and perhaps the hype of being ranked so high plays into this as well?
Agree. Our guys did a pretty good job of spinning it that Alfano simply backed off PSU...and that's not like Ryan at all...but some PMs from non BWI guys said that wasn't the case.
would not surprise me if PSU backed off, the kid has a ton of trouble in HS and was at I think 3 different schools.Calm down. I have no idea what the truth is but the PMs I received certainly weren't in line with what was posted on tHB. When other players parents...who have seemingly respectable kids...allegedly say their kid ain't attending if Alfano is, there must be some type of issues going on. His history after that doesn't suggest those alleged comments weren't true.
See me posting anything similar regarding Fitzpatrick or Metchie? Nope.
would not surprise me if PSU backed off, the kid has a ton of trouble in HS and was at I think 3 different schools.